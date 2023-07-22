GRANT BEEFS UP COPPER QUEENS BENCH

Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant is in New Zealand to support the Copper Queens’ FIFA World Cup campaign that kicks off today.

The Chipolopolo gaffer who presides over all national teams will be in the wings of the FIFA Women World Cup campaign.

FAZ has also added the experienced Jamie Lawrence as physical trainer, nutritionist Thandiwe Zulu and video analyst Shachar Sapir as part of solidifying the bench.

The Copper Queens are holed up in Hamilton where they open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Japan today at Waikato Stadium.

Kick off for the match is 09:00 CAT (Zambian Time).

Zambia is in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.