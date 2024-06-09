GRANT BLAMES MATCH OFFICIATING FOR DEFEAT

Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant has cited poor officiating as one of the contributing factors in last evenings 2-1 loss to Morocco in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Grant says certain decisions made by the referee worked to Zambia’s disadvantage.

The Chipolopolo coach has since called on the Confederation of African Football -CAF- to ensure that going forward Video Assistance Referee -VAR- Technology is made available during the qualifiers.

Speaking during a Post Match Press Conference, Grant commended his players for putting up a good display.

And Football Analyst Musonda Chibulu said lack of swift action from the Coach in making substitutions affected the team as most impact players started from the bench.

Zambia’s next game will be against Tanzania on the June 11th at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

ZNBC