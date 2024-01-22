GRANT DISCOUNTS FEAR FACTOR AHEAD OF MOROCCO CLASH

Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant says his side will not fear 2022 world cup semi-finalists Morocco when the two sides clash on Wednesday in a must win Group F AFCON match.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after 10-man Zambia came from behind to draw with Tanzania, Grant said Morocco was a better team on paper than the Chipolopolo.

“Morocco is a very good team but we don’t fear them. The team is better than us on paper no doubt they are a very good team,” he said.

Grant said his side would give everything in Wednesday match billed for the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

“But we have to give a good performance against them, and I think you saw the second half character we showed against Tanzania, and we have to show the same character in the last game.”

The Chipolopolo boss hailed his side’s gallant show after going a man down in the first half with Roderick Kabwe given marching orders by Beninese referee Djindo Louis Houngnandande.

“But we have to give a good performance against them, and I think you saw the second half character we showed against Tanzania and we have to show the same character in the last game,” he said.

Zambia lies third in Group F with two points while Morocco tops the pack with four points with DR Congo in second place with same points with the Chipolopolo.

Top two teams in each group qualify to the round of 16 while four more places will be available for third placed teams across the six groups.

(FAZ)