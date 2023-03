Grant names Sakala as new Captain 🇿🇲

Chipolopolo⚽ defensive midfielder Benson Sakala has been appointed as the new Zambian National team skipper according to media reports.

The Former Power Dynamos player takes on from the retired Enock Mwepu.

Benson who currently turns for FK Viagem Pribram is expected to start for the Zambia🇿🇲 national team which hosts Lesotho🇱🇸 tommorow in Ndola.

📸FK Viagem Pribram