Graphael Musamba is one of the reasons Hichilema will fall- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

What you can’t manage, you will damage

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

6.5 million people face hunger, 1.6million people need food immediately, the country is facing the highest cost of living in recent memory, and has a serious economic crisis lying on the bed of legacy issues such as; poverty, high unemployment rate, diseases and lack of opportunities for young people, but both President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are preoccupied with what former President Edgar Lungu is doing or not doing, what he is saying or not saying.

Graphael Musamba is one of the reasons Hichilema will fall.

The man is extremely partisan and exercising powers in an irrational manner, causing unnecessary and prolonged detentions, arrests, and beaching the Constitution with impunity.

He is stopping political rallies, church gatherings, traditional Ceremonies and is letting the riotous UPND cadres run rampant.

The Human Rights Watch has cited the extra-judicial killings, torture and Police brutality and banning of political rallies as one of the many reasons human rights abuses cases were high and threatened democracy in Zambia.