GREAT KALU TO LEAD AFRICAN ‘ALL-STAR’ TEAM AGAINST ZAMBIA’S VICTORIOUS AFCON SQUAD

Zambian football icon Kalusha Bwalya, also known as Great Kalu, will headline a team of African football legends set to entertain Zambians in a legends game in Lusaka on December 2nd.

This will be the second legends game to be played in Lusaka, following the successful hosting of the first-ever Zambia 2012 AFCON winning legends team that played against Barcelona legends, headlined by one of the most decorated footballers in history, Ronaldinho.

The initiative is spearheaded by King of Africa Sports in partnership with the Zambian ministries of sports and tourism as a way of marketing Zambia as a tourist destination.

Some of the other African legends expected to feature in the game include the former Nigerian international who was so good that they had to name him twice, Jay Jay Okocha, Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor, Ghanaians Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, and Kwadwo Asamoah, as well as Cameroon’s Stephane Mbia.

The match will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Zambian football lovers who did not get a chance to see these sons of the African soil play during their playing days.

The game is expected to attract a large crowd, with the 60,000-capacity National Heroes Stadium expected to be filled to capacity, just like it was when the Zambia legends defeated the Barcelona legends 3-0 in May of this year.