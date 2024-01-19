GREEN PARTY TO PURSUE ITS CANNABIS AND INDUSTRIAL HEMP AGENDA OUTSIDE ZAMBIA

The opposition Green Party has disclosed that it has decided to pursue its cannabis and industrial hemp agenda outside Zambia following the current government’s reluctance to implement this agenda despite existing legislation facilitating it.

In 2021, the previous government enacted the cannabis act to provide for the regulation of the import and export of cannabis for medicinal, scientific or research purposes, and the industrial hemp act to provide for the licensing of growers, processors, distributors, buyers, exporters of and researchers on industrial hemp.

However, Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba believes the UPND government would not implement both the cannabis act number 33 of 2021 and the industrial hemp act number 34 of 2021 as it is not their agenda, hence his decision to help countries such as Malawi.

Mr. Sinkamba has revealed that his party is supporting Malawi with seed variety research and preliminary cannabis production methods to assure the program’s success.

He says Zambia has failed to implement the cannabis and industrial hemp agenda by starting seed variety trials and establishing a board to lead the programme while other African countries are pursuing this.

