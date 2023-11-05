Gregory Chifire Demands The Removal Of Edgar Lungu’s Immunity To Explain Himself

GREGORY CHIFIRE DEMANDS THE REMOVAL OF EDGAR LUNGUS’ IMMUNITY TO EXPLAIN HIMSELF
The Southern Africa Network against Corruption-SANAC has demanded that Parliament immediately revokes Former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity so that he can clear himself of numerous claims of misconduct.
According to SANAC Executive Director Gregory Chifire, the former president obtained money under false pretences, in violation of section 309 of the penal code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia, enjoying benefits as a former president while not retiring from active politics.
Following Former President Edgar Lungu’s recent return to active politics and desire to continue as president of the opposition Patriotic Front-PF, Mr. Chifire has accused him of lying to the Secretary to the Cabinet that he had resigned from active politics with the intent to gain financial and other benefits.
The SANAC Executive Director says Mr. Lungu risks prosecution if reported to the police, and also alleges that his organization has information that the former president has been cited for many other wrongdoings for which he has to defend himself.
