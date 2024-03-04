GRZ SALUTES FIFA, FAZ PARTNERSHIP

The Ministry of Education has commended the world football governing body, FIFA, and the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- for their partnership to support grassroot football in the country.

Speaking during the launch of Football for Schools Program in Lusaka, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joe Kamoko said the initiative will benefit schools both locally and internationally.

In a speech read for him by Prisca Simukonda, an Official from the Ministry of Education, Kamoko stated that the program will encourage other learners in future to venture into football as a carer.

Kamoko also applauded FIFA’s attention to sharpening football skills for young people.

And FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said Zambia recognises the importance of grassroot football.

Kamanga said this has been evidently seen through various academies that have been set around the country