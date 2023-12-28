Guinea midfielder, Morlaye Sylla is left out of AFCON squad after accusing his manager of stealing a shirt he swapped with Vinicius Jr

Guinea midfielder Morlaye Sylla has been left out of the AFCON squad after accusing the manager of stealing a shirt he swapped with Brazilian star Vinicius Jr.

Guinea will kick off its campaign when they take on Cameroon on January 15 before facing Gambia and reigning champions Senegal.

Midfielder Sylla will not be with the squad after reportedly getting into an argument with team-mates and the manager after their 4-1 loss to Brazil in June.

Following the defeat, the 25-year-old swapped shirts with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr before the shirt mysteriously vanished in the dressing room.

According to Mail Online, Sylla pointed fingers at his team-mates before accusing manager Kaba Diawara of theft.

He is said to have insisted on undergoing a thorough search of the whole dressing room, intensifying tensions further.

Sylla is yet to apologise to his teammates or coach, and will now miss the highly-anticipated tournament despite being capped 23 times.