Guinea trade unions suspend nationwide strike

Trade unions in Guinea have called off a nationwide protest after the government fulfilled one of their key demands by releasing detained press union leader, Sekou Jamal Pendessa.

Mr Pendessa was jailed last month for protesting against the restrictions imposed by the ruling military junta, including internet limitations and the blocking of radio and TV channels.

The country’s unions umbrella group, the Guinean Trade Union Movement, said on Wednesday that it would be resuming negotiations over its remaining demands with the transitional government.

Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah, who was sworn in on Tuesday, had asked the unions to suspend the strike and promised to address their concerns.

The unions are demanding the reduction of food prices amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as well as the end of restrictions.

Guinea has been under military rule since a coup in September 2021 and is expected to hold elections to restore democratic rule in 10 months.