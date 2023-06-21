Guinness World Records Honours Cristiano Ronaldo For Reaching 200 International Caps

Guinness World Records has honoured Cristiano Ronaldo with a plaque award for reaching 200 international caps.

Ronaldo achieved this feat during Portugal’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Iceland on Tuesday, Sport Brief reports.

To complement this historic accomplishment, Ronaldo was presented with an official certificate and a Portugal shirt adorned with the number “200” printed prominently on the back, symbolising his record-breaking caps.

The 38-year-old, Al-Nassr superstar said that he has no intentions of retiring from international football anytime soon and promises to continue making an impact on the international stage.