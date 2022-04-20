GUNMEN GRAB SAFE WITH ALMOST K200, 000 IN MAZABUKA AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

…no one injured as police launch manhunt.

By Macdonald Mayaba

Police in Mazabuka have launched a manhunt for three armed robbers that broke into Lake Oil Petroleum Filling Station and stole a safe containing almost K200-thousand in Tuesday’s Aggravated Robbery incident.

Southern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer, Alfred Nawa reveals that the suspects also disarmed Fidelis Moonga, 28 – a security guard of Lusaka’s City Protection Services of his Short gun containing one bullet.

Nawa tells Byta FM News that the assailants who were carrying an unknown type of guns attacked the filling station along Mazabuka-Monze road Tuesday morning around 0429hrs.

He also discloses that no one including two fuel attendants – James Mukuka, 28 and Norah Mwenya, 25 were injured, but police have detained three guards from City Protection Services to help with investigations.

“At the scene the criminals entered the office and the strong room after damaging the looking system a damaged lock and a pick was found at the scene. Two fuel attendants M/James Mukuka aged 28 and F/Norah Mwenya aged 25 were not injured, but run for their safety while the three guards M/Fidelis Moonga aged 28 of Kabobola Compound Mazabuka also of City protection services, M/Biemba Choni aged 27 of Kabobola Compound Mazabuka also of City Protection Services and M/ Manyando Libebelo aged 27 are detained in custody to help the police with investigations,” stated Nawa.