Gunmen kidnap Nigerian judge, kill bodyguard in south

Gunmen have kidnapped a Nigerian high court judge and killed her bodyguard in southern Akwa Ibom state, police say.

Justice Joy Uwanna is said to have been abducted on her way back from a court sitting on Monday night, along Uyo-Okoboin in Oron town.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire and shot the policeman attached to the judge before whisking the judge and her driver away.

Police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom state Odiko Macdon termed the incident “unfortunate”, adding that the security forces were investigating the matter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but abductions for ransom by criminal gangs are frequent in some parts of Nigeria.