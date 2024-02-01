GUNSHOTS FIRED AS DEC NABS THREE AT HOTEL CARPARK FOUND TRANSACTING IN DRUGS

There was commotion at a named hotel car park in LUSAKA, when the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC – raided and arrested three people linked to druglords on the wanted list.

DEC Public Relations Officer MWENGE MULENGA says DEC officers had to fire warning shots in the car park during the raid as the suspects tried to resist arrest.

Mr. MULENGA says the three suspects were at the time transacting in drugs when they were apprehended.

He told ZNBC News that the presumptive tests indicate that the drug found on the suspects is cocaine.

Mr. MULENGA however said investigations are STILL ongoing and that a comprehensive statement will be issued.