Haaland to miss Man City-Brighton trip due to injury

Manchester City will be without striker Erling Haaland for their upcoming match against Brighton on Thursday, as he continues to recover from injury.

Haaland’s absence follows his injury during the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, which also caused him to miss the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Haaland remains unavailable for the upcoming fixture at the Amex Stadium.

“Erling is not ready for tomorrow, the other two, they are ready,” Guardiola told reporters on Wednesday. “I know it is not a big issue, but he is not allowed for this game.”