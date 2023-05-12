Hacker employ himself as a Kenyan MP, pays himself a salary for April

A few hours ago, a Kenyan man identified as Wickliffe Moenga hacked the government payroll system and “employed” himself as a member of parliament (MP).

According to the report, this man from Narok County hacked the Kenyan government system and employed himself as a member of parliament. He successfully did this by adding a county in Nyamira County. He identified this new constituency as the Ombongo constituency.

According to the report, this man is still on the run for the police are still searching for him. The Kenyan government has not yet responded to this report. The man is said to have even received last month’s payment and allowances that are located to members of the government.

:TheAfricana