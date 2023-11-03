Haimbe calls Saboi’s call for MPs to resign immoral, unlawful

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says it is absolutely wrong in law, immoral and irresponsible for opposition leader Saboi Imboela to call on all PF MPs to resign and cause a Constitutional crisis.

In a recorded Voice Note shared, Imboela, the National Democratic Forum (NDC) president called on PF members of Parliament to resign and cause a Constitutional crisis that will force Zambia to go for a general election, if UPND continues to mess with them.

She also said if Zambia goes to the polls today, President HH and most of the UPND members would not win the election.

But speaking to Daily Revelation, Haimbe said he was shocked and surprised that a Zambian who claims to have the interest of the nation at heart could make such an irresponsible statement in terms of calling… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/haimbe-calls-sabois-call-for-mps-to-resign-immoral-unlawful/