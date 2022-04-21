HAIMBE’S PRESS BRIEFING WAS A SHAM-OSCAR CHAVULA

WHEN YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A HOLE, STOP DIGGING!

That Presser was a SHAM!

They must be thinking ZAMBIANS are stupid or naive to bring silly word play to the game…

The truth is you cut a sweetheart deal which has gone belly up… Instead of addressing the issue and dealing with the problem the losers have elected to dig in!

Zambians despised the PF for cronyism and insolence!

Experience tells me that these people who paraded themselves before the press are clueless and at best ignorant of how the Media works!

ba UPND mwatampa bwangu umungulu!