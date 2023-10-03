Hakainde is able to lie with his eyes open, charges Nawakwi

Hakainde Hichilema is able to lie with his eyes open, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has charged.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi questioned which economic school the President went to and who were his lecturers, saying economics was about stability but President Hakainde Hichilema was increasing fuel prices every month.

She said as far as she was concerned, there was no economy worth talking about in Zambia as things kept worsening with increased fuel prices, record high mealie meal prices and the very high cost of living.

She said the UPND negated their own budget where after pronouncing the budget, they went ahead to hike the fuel prices within 24 hours.

"There is no economy to talk about. You should have done graphs by now which he likes to refer to, to show what the fuel hikes have done on the economy. He says he's an economist but I don't know which school of economics he went to where prices change every week (monthly for fuel). I don't know who his…"