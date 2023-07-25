HAKAINDE IS AN INCOMPETENT FAILURE – NAWAKWI
President Hakainde Hichilema is an incompetent failure, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said the promises President Hichilema gave Zambians are now washing up in his face, including that the price of 25 kg break fast meal will be reduced to K50, yet the same is going at over K300 in several areas.
She said people will wake up one day and say to themselves, “what mistake did we make by voting for the UPND”, as the administration has sacrificed their own people on the altar of the IMF.
“Everybody saying he’s incompetent, that’s granted. Sometimes you use metaphors … I am saying that as far as I am concerned he’s a total failure. That’s all,” Nawakwi said. “If you can’t feed your people, you can’t provide medication … because what is national security? He may have the troops on the ground but he can’t provide medication and food. You can’t then defend your nation. So if you can’t defend your nation, you are a failure. And therefore at this point in time what we need is a master plan of how to get out of this mess… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-is-an-incompetent-failure-nawakwi/
