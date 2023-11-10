Hakainde’s failure a marvel to watch regionally – Nawakwi

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says the “deplorable” manner President Hakainde Hichilema has gone about governing the country makes those who have been to school feel embarrassed about their education.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said people will now start insulting educated people because President Hichilema has failed to justify his education as the economist he always boasted about, to right the ship, saying things were going from bad… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakaindes-failure-a-marvel-to-watch-regionally-nawakwi/