Hakainde’s ‘inept’ govt leaving office in 2026, even before that – UKA

United Kwacha Alliance ( UKA) communication chairperson Jackson Silavwe says Zambians have already decided to vote out President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 elections.

Silavwe said this following the police cancellation of their planned rally which was to be held in Kafue.

On April 2, 2024, UKA applied to have a public rally at Matanda Zambia Compound in Kafue on April 13, 2024 between 10: 00 hours and 18: 00 hours… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakaindes-inept-govt-leaving-office-in-2026-even-before-that-uka/