Haley does not give Trump her full endorsement

Haley tells the crowd she sought the honour of being the country’s president.

Although she isn’t going to win the nomination, she says being a US citizen is a privilege itself.

Shortly after, she admits Donald Trump would likely become the Republican nominee, adding: “I wish you well.”

However, Haley does not offer the former president her full endorsement, something many political observers were watching for.

“Never just follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind,” Haley says, quoting Margaret Thatcher when asked if she would support the Republican nominee.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him, and I hope he does that.”