Hamas fears Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace – Biden

Joe Biden said that if the fighting in Gaza keeps going, it will give Hamas what they want.

The President of the United States said that Hamas started fighting on October 7th because they are afraid of Israelis and Palestinians living peacefully together.

“He said that if we keep fighting and causing harm, we will be giving Hamas what they want. ”

His tweet made people confused. Some people wondered if Biden was suggesting that the US might be less strict in the conflict.

Biden did not support stopping the fighting because he didn’t think it would help make peace between Israel and Hamas.

“He wrote in an article that as long as Hamas wants to destroy things, a ceasefire is not real peace. ”

However, a high-ranking official from Biden’s administration told Jewish Insider that his message on social media was “not a change in policy”. The official added that the message was a shortened version of a longer speech he gave last week.

“He said we should not give up hope for peace in the region. It’s very important to keep working towards a lasting peace through a two-state solution. “