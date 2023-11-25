Hamas releases 24 hostages – Israel Prime Minister confirms

The Israel Prime Minister‘s office has confirmed the release of all 13 Israeli hostages, according to CNN’s Richard Allen Greene. White House officials are actively monitoring the ongoing transfer of hostages in real-time.

The success of the first day of the hostage release is being closely emphasized, with the belief that it will contribute to the smooth progression of the releases in the coming days. It is noted that Americans are not expected to be among the first 13 hostages released.

In a separate development, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received confirmation of the release of 12 Thai nationals from Gaza.

Thavisin stated, “I have received confirmation from our national security team and ministry of foreign affairs that 12 Thai hostages have been released. Our RTE staffs are on their way to receive them,” referring to the Royal Thai Embassy.

“We should know more about their names and details, please stay tuned,” Thavisin added.

This follows an earlier announcement by Egypt that the 12 Thai nationals, held by Hamas, would be released, in addition to the 13 hostages scheduled for release on Friday.

The Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza is being prepared to receive the hostages released by Hamas, in readiness for their transfer to the Israeli side, as stated by Diaa Rashwan, the head of the state information service.