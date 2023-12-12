HAMOONGA OF ZAMBIA POLICE CONFIRMS THE ARREST OF MWENDA

ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, confirmed the brief apprehension of Economic Fredom Fighters- EFF President, Kasonde Mwenda and his entourage for holding an illegal press briefing, Monday morning, in Kitwe.

Hamoonga explains that Officers from Riverside Police Station had information that Mwenda Kasonde was having an illegal meeting, hence visited the alleged location.

He states that when Officers reached there, they found Mwenda, his Secretary General, Siame Changala, Copperbelt Chairperson, Francis Sampa and six Journalists.

They were asked if they had notified the Police, to which they stated that they did not and apologized, hence advised to accompany Officers to the station where they were warned and advised to stop any further illegal meetings.

Hamoonga however notes that after they were let go, they were blocked by people who apprehended them and brought them back to Riverside Police Station, but later released since there was no report of any alleged matter.

And Hamoonga has clarified that the Laptop belonging to Mwenda and his car keys which were reported stolen during the incidence, were found in the vehicle he was using.

He says Mwenda’s entourage have reported of being assaulted and have been issued with medical reports, with a man hunt launched for the suspects believed to be from Chingola.

Byta FM