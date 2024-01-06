HAMUDUDU ASKS HICHILEMA TO TAKE INTEREST IN CHOLERA OUTBREAK

…as he appeal to Hichilema for deploy defence forces to clean up Lusaka to mitigate and stop the spread of cholera

He writee:-

Following the rise in cholera cases and consequent deaths, I appeal to the Republican President and Commander in Chief of the defence forces, Mr Hakainde Hichilema to deploy the defence forces in Lusaka for a clean-up operation to reduce and eradicate the spread of cholera which is spreading due to dirty, poor infrastructure and unclean water sources.

Without thorougly cleaning up Lusaka as quickly as possible to prevent the cholera spread, the Health facilities will not manage to deal with the rising cholera incidences.

The emergency is now bigger than the current capacity of the city council and the other line ministries, therefore, extraordinary measures are needed and the defence forces fit in, above everything else to attain sufficient prevention and eradication of cholera at source.

Highvie H. Hamududu

PNUP President