Hands Off Edgar Lungu, We Forsee Heavy Political Malice Coming Against Someone Who Did Not Commit Any Crime-  UMODZI KUM’MAWA

For immediate release

HANDS OFF EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, WE FORSEE HEAVY POLITICAL MALICE COMING AGAINST SOMEONE WHO DID NOT COMMIT ANY CRIME

As KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION (KDC) also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, we would like to strongly emphasize that there is absolutely nothing illegal or criminal about President Edgar Lungu’s recent statement in which he mentioned that Zambians may rise against the UPND Government before 2026 if the police continue to beat up, harass and tear gas innocent people anyhow.

As KDC, we have watched the video interview featuring the former head of state and we clearly concluded that, he was merely reminding and warning the police to conduct themselves in a professional and civil manner when dealing with Zambians because our citizens who are already enduring great suffering may easily rise up against the government if not well handled by law enforcement agencies. To us, this is a political statement made in good faith and with good heart from someone who is an experienced statesman.

However, we are saddened to see multiple statements coming from Zambia police, government institutions, ruling party cadres, state sponsored media platforms and UPND leaders calling for the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of president Lungu on account that his statement borders on either coup attempts or treason. Unfortunately, the public broadcaster, ZNBC TV was not speared in spreading what we now believe is political witch hunt, malice and persecution against the former president. We think this is really sad for many well meaning Zambians.

As a pressure group, we want to put it on record and reiterate in the strongest terms possible that we do not welcome nor support any form of possible political harassment or persecution against the former President on account on his objective advise to the police and the government. As a movement that advocates to defend and advance the rights and interests of Easterners, KDC will take such political actions threat to rule of law, democracy, peaceful coexistence and national unity especially that those calling for the blood of president Lungu seem to be a cohort of bitter people from the Zambezi provinces and ruling party associates.

If such political malice is being championed against innocent people, we will stand in solidarity with President Lungu because he hails from Eastern Province and will the son of Eastern soil. We hence call upon the government to reconsider any attempts to politically intimidate or harass president Lungu because many people of Eastern Province and the entire country are not willing to allow the mistreatment or harassment of our former head of state in any manner that is deemed malicious and vengeful. These actions may not only undermine the democratic principles we hold dear but also obstruct the developmental progress of this great country we now call a Christian Nation.

We want to take this opportunity to also urge the Inspector General of Police to remind his officers to act above board and outside political partisanship. By this, we mean that they do not need political influence for them to act on anything or investigate anyone including Dr Edgar Lungu. If any politician committed a crime, let the police make their findings devoid of heavy political hands as seen in the several statements issued by those politically inclined on Wednesday on different media platforms.

Umodzi Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) aims to strategically advance development programs for the people of Eastern Province in the broader context for the modernization and development of Zambia by advocating and defending for their interests and rights in all sectors. The coalition recognizes that the region has abundant natural resources and the local people must always be engaged and prioritized to discover and actualize their full developmental potential just like other Zambians elsewhere.

Issued on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION

Chanoda Ngwira

SPOKESPERSON