“Happy Days” – Ronaldo allegedly takes a swipe at Man Utd after loss to Chelsea

Following Manchester United’s defeat to Chelsea on Thursday, April 4, 2024, legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message shortly after the match.

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), featured a picture of Ronaldo laughing at his phone with the caption ‘Happy days’.

The timing of Ronaldo’s post, coming right after Chelsea’s 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, sparked fury among United fans, who perceived it as a veiled dig at the club.

Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United concluded on a sour note after a fallout with manager Erik Ten Haag.

The Portuguese star reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract by mutual consent in November 2022.

This decision followed Ronaldo’s public criticism of the club’s owner, manager Ten Hag, and his teammates, which aired in a viral interview with Piers Morgan.