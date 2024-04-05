HARD TIMES: ZESCO to ncrease electricity tariffs by 23 percent

HARD TIMES: ZESCO HIKES TARIFFS

Amidst raising cost of living and economic hardship, the Zambian government has announced an increase in electricity tariff, reports Zambian Eye Correspondent.

Zambia Electricity and Supply Company Limited (ZESCO) will increase electricity tariffs by 23 percent staggered in two phases.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV program on Tuesday, Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu said Zambians must endure the pain of the increased tariffs.

“We need to endure pain of increased tariffs for Zesco to generate revenue ” he said.

Nzovu says citizens will have to go through the pain of increased electricity tariffs in order to assist Zesco in meeting the growing energy demand in the country.

Currently, the country is facing high cost of living, power outages due to El ñano among other hardships.

In opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema then opposition leader of the UPND party promised to end load shedding and make everything available even to the ordinary citizen.

However, despite the debt restructuring, it seems to be hard for the President to fulfill some of his campaign promises due to climate change.

His failure to fulfill some of the campaign promises makes him look like a liar as Mambilima Constituency Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga said it in Parliament that the President lies too much.

However, opposition leaders and citizens are challenging President Hichilema to use his calculator to bring things down as promised.

Will the President and the UPND government manage to stabilize the economy before the next General Elections.?