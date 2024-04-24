Harry Kalaba doubts authenticity, safety of Eagle mealie meal

Kalaba doubts authenticity, safety of Eagle mealie meal

HARRY Kalaba has demanded that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Eagle mealie meal should be subjected to testing process to ascertain the absence of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) following reports that some consumers have been returning the product after buying on grounds that it does not have the standard taste of the mealie meal they know.

And Mr Kalaba has chastised Reuben Mtolo Phiri, the Minister of Agriculture for having sanctioned the importation of yellow maize a year after the UPND government raided the country’s silos and sold all the 1.5 million metric tonnes of the locally white maize.

"If indeed it is true that consumers are returning the Eagle mealie meal being sold from a number of our chain stores on account of the product having a strange taste from what the normal Nshima is, then there is a danger that this government could be feeding Zambians on GMO