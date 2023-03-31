HARRY KALABA LECTURES UPND ON CHEAP FUEL

CITIZENS First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has maintained that as long as Zambia does not have strategic bulk reserves for petroleum products the pump price of fuel will continue to be volatile.



Mr Kalaba says the long-term solution to the currently high price of fuel is transforming Indeni in Ndola from a mere separator to a full refinery because it will then be able to refine crude oil into finished fuel and store it in bulk.

He was speaking in a statement in Lusaka today.



“When Indeni is equipped with the hydrocarbon cracker it will have the capacity to refine crude oil into fuel. We will have enough old stock in the bulk reserves. So, there will be no need to increase the prices even if there is an increase on the international market,” Mr Kalaba said.



When the UPND took over government in 2021 the price of petrol was K17.62 and diesel K15.59. By last month the prices had since risen to K29.25 for diesel and K27.22 for petrol.

CF Media