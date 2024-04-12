Three of Harry Kane’s children were reportedly injured in a serious car crash in Germany.

The incident happened as the England captain travelled to London with Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

According to Bild, the incident occurred near Schäftlarn in the Munich district at 5:15pm on Monday, when a Renault collided with an oncoming Mercedes van as it tried to turn onto the motorway slip road.

Harry’s children Louis, Vivienne, and Ivy were all travelling in the van and sustained superficial injuries, before being taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

The children are aged three, five and seven respectively. Kane’s fourth child, Henry, was born in August.

Bild reported the Renault was driven by a 20-year-old woman, who was travelling with a three-year-old child and two adults aged 43 and 48 respectively.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old German woman was behind the wheel of the Mercedes van.

England captain, Harry Kane

The crash caused the Renault to skid on the road and slam into a Land Rover, before coming to a halt.

All eight passengers of the three vehicles involved suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.