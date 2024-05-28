HATE SPEECH, POTENTIAL TO DAMPEN ZAMBIA’S GAINS ON PEACE, UNITY-CCZ

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says hate messages being propagated by some members of society on social media have the potential to dampen the gains Zambia has made in maintaining peace.

CCZ General Secretary Emmanuel Chikoya says Zambia’s reputation as a peaceful nation can only be sustained if young people understand the values that have led to Zambians coexisting for many years.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Father Chikoya also called on the clergy to take the lead in promoting unity in the country.

He said social media may give the impression that the country is on fire, when that is not an accurate picture.

Father Chikoya urged the church to deliberately preach unity and peace to its congregants, which will in turn impact society positively.

He said the importance of coexistence should remain a constant message that should be inculcated on society.

The clergyman says there is need for the younger generations to be taught of the liberation struggle and sacrifices that have led to the peace and unity that the country has enjoyed since independence.

Father Chikoya said the commemorations of Zambia at 60, under the theme: “60 years strong: Honouring our heritage, embracing the future,” which was launched in March is positive but risks not fully achieving its objectives, if society is not aggressively reminded of values of peace and unity..