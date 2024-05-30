He has failed because he is the I-know-it-all guy – Saboi

President Hichilema is running the country as if there is a state of emergency. If he wants to utilise the state of emergency powers, he should declare one otherwise he should immediately release the detainees or take them to court,” Sakwiba Sikota SC said.

Meanwhile, Ms Imboela has strongly condemned the crack down on opposition political leaders by the Hichilema regime, stating that the UPND administration should realise that Zambians were getting agitated.

Ms Imboela said President Hichilema was using draconian rules of governing the country but that Zambians shall resist any form of dictatorship because they had fought for democracy and constitutionally adopted it as a means of governing the country.

"This is just too much. President Hichilema is venting his anger of his monumental failure on his political opponents