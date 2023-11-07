He is using the police to oppress and bully him” Reactions as Davido arrests businessman, Abu Salami over alleged debt



Award-winning superstar singer, David Adeleke better known by his stage name, Davido has arrested Abu Salami, a Nigerian photographer and businessman, who accused him of unpaid debt.

We reported last month that Abu Salami had publicly called out the singer for reneging on a contract, claiming to have paid the singer N218 million to influence a football project for kids, which he failed to show up for.

To make matters worse, Davido had refused to refund him his money and had bullied him by sending thugs to him.

Now reacting to his allegations, Davido has ordered his arrest for signature forgery, cyberstalking, and Cyberbullying.

Photos which made rounds on social media, saw the businessman in police custody.

The news has left netizens divided as many accused Davido of using his power to bully and oppress others.

One Shun Vest wrote, “Nigeria police do better stop intimidation. Davido is a debtor who is using the police to oppress

One Lola Eboreme wrote, “Money is power but POWER is POWER. Davido go meet who will humble am if he continues on this path to self-destruct.

One Beys Kitchen wrote, “Why him never arrest Kemi that mad woman all these years

One Ice Queen wrote, “This looks like bullying

One Official Phatravel wrote, “This is an opportunity for the guy to prove his case if he has one. Bring out your evidence to back your claim

One Beediva wrote, “Shame shame, you owe him and you’re harassing and intimidating him because you have more money than him. Make una continue to support am to self-destruct

One Commanderr Tom wrote, “This life ehn. Just have money. It is well

One Awanrint wrote, “You people saying Davido is intimidating him, have you heard his own side of the story?

One Eruse Idiata wrote, “Using the police to arrest him, what exactly does that mean? Did his team defraud this young man! Yes or no! Let’s know the truth not by arresting him”.

To add to it, Abu Salami, had thrown shade at Davido as he compared him with his rival, Burna Boy.

Abu Salami stated that Burna Boy’s money can’t be compared to Davido, as he questioned how much Davido is making.

He claimed that he was present when Burna Boy transferred N15 million to a man who was in dire need of help, without thinking twice.