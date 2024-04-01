He just wants free fuck, doesn’t want me to do anything – Angry Moroccan lady set her Chinese boyfriend’s house on fire in Lagos

A Moroccan lady simply identified as Asmaa, 21, has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command for allegedly setting her 41-year-old Chinese boyfriend, Xunxue’s house in Oregun, Ikeja on fire on Saturday, March 30.

The police was alerted after the fire was noticed in the building located in an estate in the area. Preliminary investigation showed that Asmaa and Xunxue had a disagreement and in anger, she allegedly set the house on fire while her boyfriend and two other persons were still in the building.

When interrogated, Asmaa said Xunxue brought her to Nigeria and has kept her locked up in his house for six months. She said all he wants to do is just to sleep with her and not allow her work.

‘’He used me for six months and doesn’t want to do any visa for me. He doesn’t want me to work or do anything that can get me money. He just wants me to sit at home. If I tell him to buy me a ticket, he would say no. He just wants me to sit at home, fuck free for six months. Sit at home and wait for him to come back from work” a disappointed Asma said

Asmaa said she set the house on fire because she wanted to kill herself as she was frustrated by Xunxue’s actions.

Thankfully no life was lost in the incident. The suspect is currently in police custody alongside other parties in the incident.