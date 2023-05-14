He Was Almost Kicked Out Of The Seminary At The Same Time With Me, But He Is Now The Superior Of The Comboni Missionaries In Uganda- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

HE WAS ALMOST KICKED OUT OF THE SEMINARY AT THE SAME TIME WITH ME, BUT HE IS NOW THE SUPERIOR OF THE COMBONI MISSIONARIES IN UGANDA

I have had such a wonderful time with Fr. Anthony Kibila, of Uganda who is visiting Zambia, for the profession of some Comboni novices (those who want to be Priests and Brothers).

Fr. Anthony was one of my close friends in the seminary and we used to go for apostolate of together, attending to Street Children in Kampala, Uganda.

This Priest has a free spirit, and says things as they are, with a strong sense of justice, fairness and sensitive to the needs of others.

When one of our colleagues was asked to leave, I, leading the way, protested and Kibila backed me up, accusing our formators of being unfair.

Unfortunately for me, I didn’t just talk, I went further to write a letter of complaint, but that was (still is) not acceptable, so I was kicked out.

Being a “Public Lawyer”, as always been a part of me, and I will die like that.

Nonetheless, I don’t regret my actions, it was not just for me to be a Priest but I am happy to hang out with my friends who is now are Priests.

During Mass, I received his blessings and communed the Eucharist consecrated by him. I felt like I was a Priest. I really felt WHOLE.

We later had a nice time in my garden at home, then breakfast. We chatted and laughed like buddies from old times.

God bless you my friend Fr. Anthony and Fr. Michael Mumba (standing on the left of Fr. Anthony on the Alter) who was like my twin brother back then.

I am now back to being a father of girls and husband.

HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY 💓

TAYALI MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!