“He was doing us a favour” – DJ Sbu defends Trevor Noah R33million ad

Outspoken South African media personality DJ Sbu has said that top comedian Trevor Noah was doing the country a favour when he took on a a gig advertising Mzansi’s natural wonders, despite the fact that the advert is rumoured to have cost as much as R33million.

Noah found himself under scrutiny when the alleged details of the deal emerged, with some accusing him of indulging in the same kind of corruption that he had spent most of his career bashing through his sharp witted comedy.

Speaking on a podcast, Sbu said Noah could have charged much more, given his stature in the showbiz world.

“I am definitely sure that bill would have been 10 times or 20 times more, but you can see that he was doing us a favour,” Sbu said.

Sbu also added that South Africa’s contingent of stars that had made it worldwide did not owe the country anything.

“It’s unfounded that there are negative voices that we are making because then we wouldn’t get an opportunity to experience [Black] Coffee.

“They are not government. They are not meant to do us any favours. So I feel we are being unfair to the gents. Trevor is world-class. He hosts the Grammys. Trevor rubs shoulders with the best of the best,” he said.

Back in September, Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga rejected allegations that the comedian would be paid from government coffers for the advert, which has since aired.

“I am the owner of the project and it has nothing to do with government or portfolio committee. If we do the project, it will be a private sector initiative and we don’t report to government or Parliament,” he said.