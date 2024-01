He went to AFCON as one of the least paid coaches at the tournament and with a group of majority debutants but only lost one match.

Avram Grant has started a project that should be completed. He has made people fall in love with the national team again.

When the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers resume, let’s fill up Levy Mwanawansa again and show this man and his team our support.

CHIPOLOPOLO WILL BE BACK STRONGER.

Source: M Nation