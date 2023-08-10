HEAD TEACHER ARRESTED FOR WRITING EXAM ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER PERSON

Chelston Police yesterday received a case of Personation, Forgery and Uttering of a false document.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that the incident occurred on August 8, 2023, at about 09:40 hours at Kaunda Square Secondary School in Munali area.

Hamoonga says the matter was reported at 10:15 hours at Chelston Police Station by Grace Nakatunga Kapula, 48, of House Number 1545/5M Lilayi Road, Chalala, the Head Teacher at Kaunda Square Secondary School.

He said Kapula reported that a person falsely presented himself as Nathan Sikabole, a Registered Candidate for the GCE English Examinations that were scheduled for August 7,2023.

Hamoonga says brief facts of the matter are that on the July 31, 2023, the Head Teacher received intelligence information regarding a GCE candidate named Nathan Sikabole, who was registered for two subjects: English and Civic Education, who had hired someone to write the exam on his behalf.

He says the Head Teacher conducted a background check on the registration process and obtained a facial image of the candidate.

Hamoonga says the Head Teacher then put a red alert on the name in preparation for the exam date and informed the Provincial Education Office.

He discloses that on August 7, 2023, at 08:20 hours, a male individual presented a National Registration Card with the number 141505/10/1, bearing the name Nathan Sikabole for the GCE English subject.

Hamoonga says the same person’s image was also on the card adding that the person was allowed to enter the exam room and write the exam.

He says, however, it was later discovered that the suspect was not the same person who originally registered as Nathan Sikabole.

Hamoonga adds that officials from the Provincial Education Office were called in, and identified the male person as Christopher Lwele, aged 34, residing at Garden House, Lusaka, a Head Teacher at Kwashamukwenu Community Primary School in Matero.

He says a case docket has been opened, and Christopher Lwele has been arrested and detained at Chelston Police Station with preliminary investigations revealing that Christopher Lwele was paid K1,000 to write the examination on behalf of Nathan Sikabole, who is an employee at the National Registration Office in Kabompo District.

Hamoonga says it is alleged that Nathan Sikabole forged the National Registration Card and provided it to the suspect.