HEALTH WORKER KILLING MENTAL PATIENT, IT’S NOT TRUE – POLICE

THE Zambia Police Service has refuted claims circulating in the media that a mental patient was killed by a Trainee Nurse at Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga, states that a thorough investigation by the Service has established that no such incident occurred at the said medical facility.

Hamoonga has acknowledged the importance of accurate reporting and the need to address public concerns promptly, hence urging the public and media outlets to verify information before dissemination.