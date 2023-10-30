Heartwarming Moment Israel Adesanya Met Cristiano Ronaldo

A video has surfaced online showing the heartwarming moment professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer Israel Adesanya and famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, October 27.

Adesanya, who shared the video on his Instagram story, captioned it: ‘I don’t follow sports; I follow greatness.”

The now-viral video saw both athletes exchanging pleasantries, with Adesanya telling the footballer, “I’ll come watch one of your football games.”

Adesanya also commented on Ronaldo’s height, saying, “You’re pretty tall; I didn’t know you were this tall.”

Credit: Instagram | Stylebender