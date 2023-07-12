HENRY KAPATA PRIMARY SCHOOL IN KASAMA COMMISSIONED UNDER CDF

Henry Kapata Primary school in Kasama Central commissioned under CDF. The 1*2 CRB Primary School was funded under CDF at a cost of K525,000.

Henry Kapata is not a strange name under the Ministry of Education. Another school in Northern Province is named Henry Kapata Secondary School but any connection with Mr. Kapata our favourite house hold “ZESCO”name?

Maybe. As it turns out, there is a village in Kasama named Henry Kapata with headman, Kapata.

While you may no longer hear the ZESCO notices through Mr. Kapata, he is now with Cabinet Office.