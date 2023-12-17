HENRY KAPATA SHEDS MORE LIGHT ON THE ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS VISIT TO STATE HOUSE

Hello,

In case you missed it, they were at STATE HOUSE.

✅ Who: The artists and musicians of Zambia.

✅ What were they doing: Engaging Government for a wide range of issues affecting their industry and matters close to their hearts.

✅ Did Government listen: Yes Government listened to their plight and resolved that it will help set up music studios for them in order to promote their talent and music skills.

✅ Is it about just music and being artistic with no skills training: NOT at all, many of the young people will be given training opportunities under various programmes being offered, with the view of making them become self-reliant.

✅ What else did the conversation with the President cover: The conversation covered the need to enhance medical schemes for our artists and musicians, because they are also human.

✅ Any more plans from Government about art and music: Government is working round the clock to ensure that art and music are used to promote peace and unity among our people.

✅ What else has Government advised artists and musicians: Government has advised artists and musicians, who are mainly youth,

to take up other entrepreneurial activities in what we call portfolio diversification.

✅ Is there anything to be ashamed of learning life skills:There is nothing to be ashamed about learning life skills and having a vocation.

✅ What next: The ball is in their COURT to be responsible and use their talent to unite and preach peace through MUSIC.

✅ In short, displined MUSICIANS can cater for all age groups as long they LIVE.

Henry Kapata

Director and Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media