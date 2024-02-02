HENRY KAPATA SHEDS MORE LIGHT ON THE MINISTERS VISIT TO KAZUNGULA BORDER POST

He writes…

Just in case you missed it, yesterday the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP alongside his Defence counterpart Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, MP conducted a verification exercise at Kazungula Border Post. The exercise focused on the documentation process of imported GMO mealie meal destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Here are the key highlights from their visit:

✅ Multiple stakeholders are closely monitoring the importation process of mealie meal by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) from South Africa, bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

✅ Hon. Mweetwa emphasised that the absence of arrests for disseminating falsehoods about the matter reflects the absence of political interference in police operations.

✅ He reiterated that the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Mealie Meal from South Africa adheres to legal protocols.

✅ Defence Minister, Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, highlighted ZNS’s selection due to its reputation for trustworthiness and discipline in carrying out tasks.

✅ Hon. Lufuma addressed the increased demand for local mealie meal being smuggled into neighbouring countries, prompting the decision to import the commodity for business purposes.

✅ He assured the nation that locally-offloaded mealie meal is GMO-free, dismissing fears raised by certain quarters.

Henry Kapata

Director and Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media