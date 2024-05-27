HIGHLIGHTS:

Here are the highlights from today’s press briefing by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu SC, MP:

✅ Yesterday, several statements were made to the media by Ms. Edith Nawakwi, the leader of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Mr. Brebner Changala, a governance activist, and others, alleging that the Government is involved in the alleged kidnapping of Petauke Central MP, Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda.

✅ Government would like to state that such statements are extremely mischievous and designed to incite the public against the Government.

✅ Government makes it clear that it is not involved in the disappearance of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, the Member of Parliament for Petauke Central.

✅ Government has no interest whatsoever in ensuring that the said Member of Parliament goes missing.

✅ Government is committed to safeguarding the legal rights of Zambian citizens and will stop at nothing to ensure that those responsible for this tragic event face justice.

✅ Government is appealing to the public to come forward and provide any information they may have regarding the disappearance of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda to the security agencies.

✅ Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda is not only a Member of Parliament but also has a family; therefore, it is imperative that we are mindful of what we say during this difficult time.

✅ Government urges opposition political parties to cooperate to guarantee the safe return of the missing Member of Parliament.

✅ Should the leader of the FDD party and Mr. Brebner Changala possess any unique information about the disappearance of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, they are welcome to provide it to the security agencies.

✅ Government is requesting the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and will notify the public of the findings.

✅ The New Dawn Administration will not emulate the previous Government’s violent actions.

✅ Government assures his family, constituents, and Zambians at large that it will do everything possible to ensure that Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda is found safe and unharmed.