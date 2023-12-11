COME OUT IN THE OPEN AND FORM A POLITICAL PARTY INSTEAD OF HIDING IN THE REGIONAL AND TRIBAL POLITICS.

**Dec 11, 2023 @4:20pm

Here is the list of so called Easterners who have allegedly formed the regional and tribal grouping named UMODZI KUM’MAWA, whether true or false this is shocking considering some of the prominent names appearing on the list notable among them ,LAZ President Lungisani Zulu, **FAZ President Mr. Andrew N. Kamanga, former Banker and Permanent secretary Ms. Sherry Thole, Nc’wala organizing committee chairperson Ms. Mkwinda Sakala etc are people of respected personality in our Province.

And when you look at this line up below, it is clear that this is a defacto political party whose sponsors are scared to come out in the open but soon they will come out and we will gladly welcome them in the political arena.

Why are you scared just follow the law and submit these names as office bearers to the registrar of Societies so that you get registered as a political party and please don’t think we don’t know the person behind this in the background.

Issued by

Yosi Miti

PF Deputy Media Director

Cc. All media houses and social media platforms

Chairperson

Muhabi Lungu

2) Vice Chairperson

Mr. Lungusani Zulu

3) Hon.Secretary

Dr. Rodgers Lubilo

4) Vice. Hon. Secretary

Mr. Phiri Patrick

5) Treasurer

Mr. Tobias Sakala

6) Vice Treasurer

Mr. Joseph Mbewe

7) Publicity Secretary

Mr. Chanoda F Ngwira

8) Vice Publicity Secretary

a) Pastor Enerst Banda

9) Youth Chairperson

Mr. Chembe Daka

10) Vice youth Chairperson

a) ?

11) Women league Chairperson

Ms. Dorothy Phiri

12) Vice women league Chairperson

Ms. Delphister Lungu

13) 5 committee members

i) Dr. Joseph Zulu

ii) Ms. Mkwinda Sakala

iii)

iv) Mr. Henry S Tembo

v) Mr. Anthony Mbewe

7 COUNCIL OF ELDERS

(Equivalent of Board Members)

i) Ms. Sherry Thole

ii) Hon. Angela Chifire

iii) Hon. Major FKK Kamanga

iv) Hon. Maxwell Mwale

v) Hon. Salatiel Tembo

vi) Hon. Lucas Phiri

vii) Mr. Andrew N. Kamanga