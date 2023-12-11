COME OUT IN THE OPEN AND FORM A POLITICAL PARTY INSTEAD OF HIDING IN THE REGIONAL AND TRIBAL POLITICS.
**Dec 11, 2023 @4:20pm
Here is the list of so called Easterners who have allegedly formed the regional and tribal grouping named UMODZI KUM’MAWA, whether true or false this is shocking considering some of the prominent names appearing on the list notable among them ,LAZ President Lungisani Zulu, **FAZ President Mr. Andrew N. Kamanga, former Banker and Permanent secretary Ms. Sherry Thole, Nc’wala organizing committee chairperson Ms. Mkwinda Sakala etc are people of respected personality in our Province.
And when you look at this line up below, it is clear that this is a defacto political party whose sponsors are scared to come out in the open but soon they will come out and we will gladly welcome them in the political arena.
Why are you scared just follow the law and submit these names as office bearers to the registrar of Societies so that you get registered as a political party and please don’t think we don’t know the person behind this in the background.
Issued by
Yosi Miti
PF Deputy Media Director
Cc. All media houses and social media platforms
Chairperson
- Muhabi Lungu
2) Vice Chairperson
Mr. Lungusani Zulu
3) Hon.Secretary
Dr. Rodgers Lubilo
4) Vice. Hon. Secretary
Mr. Phiri Patrick
5) Treasurer
Mr. Tobias Sakala
6) Vice Treasurer
Mr. Joseph Mbewe
7) Publicity Secretary
Mr. Chanoda F Ngwira
8) Vice Publicity Secretary
a) Pastor Enerst Banda
9) Youth Chairperson
Mr. Chembe Daka
10) Vice youth Chairperson
a) ?
11) Women league Chairperson
Ms. Dorothy Phiri
12) Vice women league Chairperson
Ms. Delphister Lungu
13) 5 committee members
i) Dr. Joseph Zulu
ii) Ms. Mkwinda Sakala
iii)
iv) Mr. Henry S Tembo
v) Mr. Anthony Mbewe
7 COUNCIL OF ELDERS
(Equivalent of Board Members)
i) Ms. Sherry Thole
ii) Hon. Angela Chifire
iii) Hon. Major FKK Kamanga
iv) Hon. Maxwell Mwale
v) Hon. Salatiel Tembo
vi) Hon. Lucas Phiri
vii) Mr. Andrew N. Kamanga
Better naming it development group not umozi kumawa however I don’t see a big problem bembas they have got luampula United within zambia.How is umozi kumawa going to develop estern province when money are not channelled into they pockets.