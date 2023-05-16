Heroes Stadium Was Not Submitted To CAF Because It Was Earmarked For Renovation As Earlier Stated By The Govt

HEROES STADIUM WAS NOT SUBMITTED TO CAF BECAUSE IT WAS EARMARKED FOR RENOVATION AS EARLIER STATED BY THE GOVERNMENT

By Puncherello Chama

So we have seen many people sharing half-truths on CAF banning the use of Heroes Stadium.

It’s also Surprising how some Zambian Blogs and pages have gone so quickly to share negative news without even basic research.

To begin with just the other month the Ministry of Sports announced that Heroes Stadium will be closed to renovate it.

That is why ZAMBIA’S qualifier against Lesotho was moved to Levy Mwanawasa.

Did CAF ban Heroes Stadium then? No.

The option was simply not to submit Heroes Stadium as renovations would begin.

Have Renovations begun yet?

No, they have delayed, however, the Government through the Ministry of Sport has made progress regarding the issue, and soon renovation works will commence.

So it’s a no-brainer that Heroes was just not submitted to the list.

Not that CAF banned Heroes.

It’s simply not ready for use and the Government identified this before CAF.

The other issue or concern is whether will the Heroes Stadium host the much-anticipated F.C Barcelona Legends Vs 2012 Chipolopolo Legends Exhibition match. The answer is YES because it is not either a FIFA or CAF-sanctioned match.

We may not always get things right but let’s do some basic research before posting Mwebantu.